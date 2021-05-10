DistX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $674.00 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. DistX has a total market cap of $59,494.44 and approximately $674.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DistX has traded 87.1% higher against the US dollar. One DistX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00065460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $272.64 or 0.00488889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 107% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00244249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $675.83 or 0.01211859 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.74 or 0.00722166 BTC.

DistX Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

