Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.

DISCA has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Discovery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Discovery presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58. Discovery has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.