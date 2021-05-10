DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform”

National Bank Financial lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $4.30 price objective on the stock.

DRTT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIRTT Environmental Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.96.

NASDAQ DRTT opened at $3.39 on Thursday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $293.85 million, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.63.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%. On average, research analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Shaun Noll purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304,257 shares in the company, valued at $754,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter worth $102,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

