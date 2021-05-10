Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 259,093 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

TRQ stock opened at $21.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.