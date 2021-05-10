Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $285,000 Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGTX. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.