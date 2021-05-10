Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 18,176 Shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,176 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BK Technologies were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BK Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 34,583 shares in the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKTI opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 million, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.30. BK Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th.

Separately, TheStreet raised BK Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

