Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 108.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in iHeartMedia by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iHeartMedia by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter.

IHRT opened at $22.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

