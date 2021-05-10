Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CMBM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $58.61 on Monday. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $1,861,666.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,069.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

