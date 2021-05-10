Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 13,800 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 435,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 350,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 448,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $8.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 200.80 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

