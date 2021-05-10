Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.48.

Shares of FANG opened at $84.21 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.13.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $3,546,756. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $598,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

