DEX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.33 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, DEX has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00086846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00065683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00107154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.88 or 0.00803968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,319.16 or 0.09179346 BTC.

DEX Coin Profile

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.