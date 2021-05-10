Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target to GBX 240

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 140.50 ($1.84).

VMUK opened at GBX 206.90 ($2.70) on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.38 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 212.50 ($2.78). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 193.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 155.02. The company has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

