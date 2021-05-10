Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €65.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.42 ($79.32).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR FME opened at €64.64 ($76.05) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1-year high of €79.96 ($94.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.32.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.