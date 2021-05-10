Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €115.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.49% from the company’s current price.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €90.07 ($105.96).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €83.64 ($98.40) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €86.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €74.66. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 1-year high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.60.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

