Desjardins Comments on Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$73.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.21.

SLF stock opened at C$66.20 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$44.06 and a twelve month high of C$67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The stock has a market cap of C$38.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.60.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$11.65 billion for the quarter.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total value of C$1,241,362.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,590,251.67. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,552 shares of company stock worth $4,547,111.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

