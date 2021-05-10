Desjardins Comments on Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $36.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

