DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Raised to $77.00 at Barrington Research

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Shares of XRAY opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.46. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $69.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

