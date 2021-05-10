DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 151,485 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,485 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Sirius XM by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.04 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

