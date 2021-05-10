DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,383 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,147,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,106,000 after buying an additional 182,408 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,171,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,401,000 after acquiring an additional 601,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,630,000 after acquiring an additional 208,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $53.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

