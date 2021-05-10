DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,577 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International stock opened at $58.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

