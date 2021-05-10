DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after buying an additional 96,569 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,374,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

JLL opened at $199.03 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $199.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.63.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.