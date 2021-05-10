DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 30,095 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 267.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Robert Half International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,216,000 after buying an additional 810,840 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,151 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after purchasing an additional 544,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,488,000 after buying an additional 613,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $90.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $90.58.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

