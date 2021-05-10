Decentraland 24-Hour Volume Hits $302.36 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Decentraland has a market cap of $2.13 billion and $302.36 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00084085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00019051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00064619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00106118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $439.30 or 0.00784937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00052658 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,020.53 or 0.08970575 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,460,527 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,089,913 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

