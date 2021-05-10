DDD Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 312.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Shares of GO opened at $42.24 on Monday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $48.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $42,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at $661,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $32,836.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,247.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,992 shares of company stock valued at $14,519,722. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

