DDD Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 180.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,449 shares during the quarter. Editas Medicine accounts for approximately 1.6% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Editas Medicine worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $4,897,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 965.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 91,908 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $34.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.24. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.15.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

