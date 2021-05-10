DDD Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 2.4% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Chubb by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $176.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.98. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

