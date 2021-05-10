DDD Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $936,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $139,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 805,033 shares of company stock valued at $35,029,050. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

