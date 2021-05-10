Davis Rea LTD. Trims Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Davis Rea LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 3.4% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.73 and a 200-day moving average of $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $99.22.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8576 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.61.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

