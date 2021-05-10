Davis Rea LTD. Sells 1,080 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Davis Rea LTD. lowered its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.65.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.41. 46,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,179. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.6852 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

