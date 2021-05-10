DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 31,841 Shares of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,841 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Qiwi were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Qiwi during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Qiwi by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiwi by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 239,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 109,020 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qiwi alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on QIWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Sberbank CIB upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ QIWI opened at $10.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $671.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.97. Qiwi plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The credit services provider reported $40.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.69 by ($6.37). The business had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. Qiwi had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qiwi plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. Qiwi’s payout ratio is 64.74%.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QIWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.