DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 3,069 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 110,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,752,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 86,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 34,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 19,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -439.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

