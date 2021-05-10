DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $221,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,601,000 after buying an additional 10,476,013 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,796,680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,139,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,087 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,932.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,410,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,928 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,928.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,829,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,219,000 after buying an additional 2,736,060 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,384,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $53.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

