DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,022 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,066 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,148.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,716,000 after purchasing an additional 839,406 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,161,000 after buying an additional 746,729 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,989,000 after buying an additional 720,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,624,000 after buying an additional 638,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $66.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average of $61.82. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

