Datawallet Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 10th. Datawallet has a market cap of $274,648.95 and approximately $8,859.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datawallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00086577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00065766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.24 or 0.00810265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00107144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,375.71 or 0.09302287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00050305 BTC.

Datawallet Coin Profile

Datawallet (CRYPTO:DXT) is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Datawallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

