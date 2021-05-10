Datamine Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $161,141.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000551 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $161,141.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00067917 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002885 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.22 or 0.00647151 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,389,139 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

