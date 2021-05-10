Dash Trading 24.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $409.12 or 0.00701613 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and $1.25 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005706 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00019623 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $974.33 or 0.01670906 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,124,139 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

