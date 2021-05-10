DA Davidson Downgrades General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ GFN opened at $18.96 on Thursday. General Finance has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $573.37 million, a PE ratio of 316.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $89.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. Research analysts expect that General Finance will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other General Finance news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 640,918 shares of General Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $12,164,623.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,088,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in General Finance by 85.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in General Finance in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in General Finance by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in General Finance by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 23,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Finance by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

