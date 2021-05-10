DA Davidson Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tupperware Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.26. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 3.01.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis bought 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $498,771.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,671. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,012 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $49,877.48. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,868.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,318. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 395,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,321 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,640,000 after acquiring an additional 226,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after acquiring an additional 95,895 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after acquiring an additional 437,270 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

