Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.83). On average, analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $6.69 on Monday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

CYCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.