Cwm LLC Reduces Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Datadog by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $77.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,575.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.51. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Truist initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.95.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,411,265 shares of company stock valued at $122,866,561 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

