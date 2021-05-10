Cwm LLC Raises Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 740.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $141.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.39 and a 1 year high of $142.83.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Bank of America cut shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.13.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

