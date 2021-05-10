Cwm LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $887,000.

BATS:FLQL opened at $42.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.