Cwm LLC Invests $192,000 in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FPXI opened at $66.75 on Monday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $79.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31.

