Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 103.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 113,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,260,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.17 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39.

