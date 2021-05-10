CWM Advisors LLC Sells 66 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

NYSE:RH opened at $701.00 on Monday. RH has a 52 week low of $138.42 and a 52 week high of $733.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $616.11 and a 200 day moving average of $494.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.67.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

