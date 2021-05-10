CWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,229 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $21,414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $7,630,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 509.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,915,000 after buying an additional 358,334 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,747,345 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $101,982,000 after buying an additional 186,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $6,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STM opened at $37.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STM. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

