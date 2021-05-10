CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 3,885 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Shares of SEE opened at $57.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

