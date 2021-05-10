CWM Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 40.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $159,114,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 515.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $629,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

NTAP opened at $79.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.13.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.