CWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

CWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 22.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 266,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 48,827 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in International Paper by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $61.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $61.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.14.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

