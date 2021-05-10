Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Get Cryoport alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.57.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.67 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The company’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,915 shares of company stock worth $1,249,003 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 218,829 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,303 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.